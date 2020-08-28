New Single Review: “Capital Letters” by Hailee Steinfeld – New “Fifty Shades” Song

“Capital Letters” is the official new song for the movie “Fifty Shades Freed”. The singer is Hailee Steinfeld and Bloodpop has produced the track.

The song came out recently as the new single for the upcoming Fifty Shades movie. Republic Records and Universal released the song. It’s already available on Spotify and Apple Music, which means you can grab the song anytime you want. You will get this song as a free download if you pre-order the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack on iTunes. I think it’s a great opportunity to order the album and grab the song. So are you going to pre-order this album today?

Hailee broke the news of this new single on social media where she posted “Excited for you guys to hear this one”. she coupled it with a picture and posted a link to stream the song.

Although a lot of you might be misled about this song thinking that it’s going to be another cute song from the young singer, it’s not the case this time. It’s a song with deep meaning. Hailee wants to deliver a darker message as she sings about exploring new sides of life after falling in love with someone who is adventurous. She promises to “give it to you” in the song and you already know what that means considering that it’s a soundtrack for the Fifty Shades movie. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Capital Letters” by Hailee Steinfeld