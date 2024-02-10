Listen to “High” by Dua Lipa – The New Fifty Shades Freed Track

Dua Lipa has combined with the producer Whethan for her new single “High”. This new song is included in the Fifty Shades Freed movie, which released just yesterday on February 9. If you are a fan of Fifty Shades franchise, it’s your weekend. Go to the theater and listen to the amazing soundtrack. It includes songs from Hailee Steinfeld, Rita Ora, Julia Michaels, and Liam Payne other apart from Dua. Let’s talk about the latest addition “High” by Dua Lipa.

“High” is a bop with it’s growling production and Dipa’s high energy vocals. She is so energetic in the chorus that you simply can’t ignore it. It’s definitely one of the best tracks on the Fifty Shades soundtrack. It’s definitely relatable and you are going to sing alone, especially the chorus “So why? Why don’t we get a little high?” It’s memorable and a song that will easily climb the charts.

Considering how good this song is, I’m sure it will be featured at some point in the movie. Since I haven’t watched the movie yet, I don’t really know if it’s in there or not. But if you have watched the film, you can let us know in the comments below. Who knows if someone would watch the movie only to see how this song is filmed.

This track “High” is perfect production for Dua Lipa. She’s got such powerful vocals that she makes the song feel ‘high’. I feel like Dua Lipa will also give us a music video for this song. It’s so good that a lot of fans are going to ask her for the video. I hope she gives us the video before that. This weekend seems like the perfect time.

Listen to “High” by Dua Lipa