Remix: “Head Above Water” By Avril Lavigne Featuring We The Kings

Avril Lavigne has made a comeback and she has decided to breathe life into “Head Above Water.” This is the lead single from Avril’s sixth album and it hasn’t received its fair share of fame. Arvil Lavigne has also realized this and therefore she is bringing it back with a remixed version featuring We The Kings.

The track originally came out a year ago. It made its way on iTunes and also climbed to 64 on Billboard Hot 100. The Canadian singer has also given us two more songs from the album ever since. The news is out that she is also working on another song that she’ll release soon.

The new version of “Head Above Water” is really good. It’s a marketing push but to be honest the song sounds so much better now. It manages to stay close to the original and yet Avril introduces some additional vocals and musical changes. While talking about the song, Avril told her fans that it was a wonderful experience working with Travis Clark from We The Kings. Give it a listen below and you’ll definitely want to listen to more singles from Avril Lavigne.

Listen To “Head Above Water” (REMIX) By Avril Lavigne Featuring We The Kings