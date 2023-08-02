Music Video: “Summer Girl” By HAIM + BIG NEWS

HAIM has been away for a while and we had lost the hope that we will see them returning this year. Nevertheless, they’ve returned with a new song titled “Summer Girl”, which is the first taste of their new album.
The new song “Summer Girl” is produced by Ariel Rechtshaid and Rostam. This breezy track has a very jazzy arrangement that allows Danielle Haim to showcase her vocals like never before. “L.A. on my mind, I can’t breathe,” she sings in the opening lines of the song. She continues singing about how that person is always on her mind and she can’t forget him even for a second. The chorus is everything “I’m your summer girl.”
Although this song sounds like a breezy anthem that about missing someone and emphasising the bond, it actually is a result of a nightmare – finding out that her partner had cancer. It’s her effort to help her partner, to assure that she is there for him as his sunshine.