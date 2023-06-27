Music Video: “Sucker For Pain” by Lil’ Waye, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons

If you are waiting for “Suicide Squad”, then you will have some good time before it comes out. A new song from “Suicide Squad” is out now. It’s titled “Sucker for Pain” and this new official single has video coupled with it. So you can expect to get some highlights and glimpses from this new supervillain movie while watching this new music video by Lil Waye, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, and Ty Dolla $ign.

The star-studded music video shows all the villains delivering verses as they MV shows them at different places. You will see one of them dodging bullets in a dark ally while another supervillain will be relaxing in his glorious throne, while singing “Sucker for Pain”. Oh and for those who can’t wait to see the superhuman abilities in the “Suicide Squad”, this is their chance to see glimpses and unseen footage. You will see many superhuman acts in there. Just be sure to hang tight.

This new official single from “Suicide Squad” was released on iTunes. The movie follows the story where Batman v Superman left it. Even Ben Affleck will be making a quick cameo at the beginning of the movie to help the audience connect it with the previous movie. However, this time, it’s about supervillains and you’re going to love it even if you weren’t a happy viewer when Ben Affleck appeared as a Batman last year.

This time, a group of villains will be asked to carry out an operation. In exchange of their help, the government will be reducing their sentences. It’s going to be pretty interesting. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Sucker for Pain” by Lil’ Waye, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons and others