Music Video: “Done For Me” by Charlie Puth & Kehlani

Charlie Puth has premiered the official music video for his latest Kehlani-assisted single “Done For Me”. This new track is a totally awesome. It’s got the groove of the 80s and that’s what I love the most about it. Now that its music video is out, I totally expected it to be as good and groovy as the song is and Charlie Put hasn’t disappointed me and other fans.

The single “Done For Me” is the first serving from Charlie’s upcoming album titled “Voicenotes”. This album will be released on May 11th. If you like this track “Done For Me”, I’m sure you will be ordering the album when pre-order starts.

The music video for this new track is directed by RJ Sanchez and Brendan Vaughan. The music video is a fashion affair where you will see a lot of shots that focus on style alone. You will love Charlie Puth’s dressing, especially his yellow shoes. They look great on him and they add a lot of color to the video. Kehlani will also make her appearance in the music video. You will see her dancing around with other girls before getting into a bathtub with one of hot girls.

The music video is totally awesome. You will not only like how everyone looks in the video but you will also appreciate how the directors have re-created the 80s groovy environment to support song’s production. I’m loving it and I’m sure you will also like what Charlie has to offer for his first single from the new album. Give it a try below and I’m sure you will end up liking the music video on YouTube.

Watch “Done For Me” Music Video by Charlie Puth featuring Kehlani