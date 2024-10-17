New Music: “Shout Out to My Ex” by the Little Mix

The British band “Little Mix” released their new single “Shout Out To My Ex” on October 16th, 2016. The song came out after their debut TV performance on “The X Factor UK”.

It’s said to be the lead single from their forthcoming studio album “Glory Days” which will be in stores on November 18th, 2016.

Why Little Mix have released a break-up anthem soon after the media confirmation of Perrie’s (The band Vocalist) break up with Zayn Malik; The former lead vocalist of One Direction. In the starting verse of the song where Perrie sings “Took four long years to call it quits”, anybody can tell that she had Zayn Malik in her mind.

I think it was an intelligent move from the band to release the break-up anthem that will be popular because of Perrie and Zayn breakup. We can say it will be getting high sales. Once in a while, everyone of us would want to know-it-all about the celebrity’s personal life; gossiping and sharing.

Perrie has confirmed in her recent interview to a British magazine that Zayn Malik has broken up with her with a text message. The news became viral in no time as their relationship story was a hot topic for music fans.

Let’s see what change brings this one track for the Little Mix. AllNoise wish them best of luck!

Listen: Little Mix’s “Shout Out to My Ex”