Music Review: “SZNS” By Dinah Jane Ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dinah Jane is a talented 22-year old who hasn’t done anything wrong so far in her solo career. In fact, ever since she left her band, she has given us only ‘gems’, getting critical acclaim for her talent. Now she is back with yet another great song. It’s titled “SZNS” and it features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

This new song “SZNS” is a love ballad that talks about a couple who is in a really strong relationship. Their relationship is so strong that they seem ready to fend off any odds and jump over any obstacles that come their way. Whether it’s a storm or rain, they’ll be there to fight it off. It feels as if they’ve been together for eternity and that has helped their relationship gain strength. Overall, the track clearly looks like another hit. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “SZNS” By Dinah Jane Ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie