Good Girl Music Video, “I Can Be Yours” Featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Watch Now:

Back in October, The American R&B girl group, “Good Girl” showed up for the first time in two years and joined forces with the American Rapper, “A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie” to premiere a new sing titled, “I Can Be Yours”.

I Can Be Yours is now accompanied with the official music video directed by, “Christopher Scholar”. It is a colorful video where the girls show off their bodies and dance in a sexy way. It barely features the male actor, “A Boogie Wit A Hoodie”. One last, the video just keeps going hotter and hotter. So, watch it on your own risk, just kidding. Stream it below!

Watch The Music Video To The Good Girl And A Boogie Wit The Hoodie’s Collaboration, “I Can Be Yours”:



Good Girl is a Los Angeles Based girl group. They appeared in the America’s Got Talent in 2016. Their first officially released music was their debut EP titled, “Goodie (The Appetizer)” which was released back in 2016. This new song is a follow up to that.