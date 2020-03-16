New Music Review +Official MV: Onerepublic’s ‘Didn’t I’, announce’ Human’LP

The news that we all have been waiting for is finally here! Onerepublic is all set to release their 5th album, its called ‘Human’ and drops on May 8.

The band recently released ‘Didn’t I’, A ballad that’s probably their best single since ‘Counting stars’.Ryan tedder is probably singing about an ex as he goes” Never thought we’d ever have to go without, take you over anybody”, Its a sucker punch straight to the heart. “We’re the type of melody that don’t fade out”.Instead of hate, the chorus celebrates the good times.



In an interview to Zane Lowe for AppleMusic Ryan revealed that the Ballad was Inspired by a close friend of his going through a divorce.

Ryan said that “I had this idea that when you marry somebody or you choose to be with them it’s because you’ve had a lot of beautiful moments and somewhere the discord gets in,” OneRepublics’s lead explained.

“But then once you have the distance, and it does break up, and you do go through that divorce, you still have those moments. You look back and you go, you know what? This ended in a disaster, but weren’t we amazing when we were amazing?”

Watch the ballad ‘Didn’t I’ below



