Listen to “I Love Me” by Meghan Trainor & LunchMoney Lewis

Meghan Trainor has released a new song titled “I Love Me” and it’s going to be a countdown single from her upcoming studio album. This album will be titled “Thank You” and it will b entirely online album. The album will come out in May via Sony Music and Epic Records. The song also features hip hop star LunchMoney Lewis.

The track “I Love Me” is a funky track that sounds like a soul inspired music from 60s. It’s sixth track on her upcoming album. You can stream the track now on Spotify. The track was planned to be released on iTunes yesterday. That means you can also buy it now.

The lyrics of the song imply that Meghan is celebrating the self in this song. It’s an anthem that is jazzy and bluesy but still has the toe-tapping joy about it. The track has a run time of hardly three minutes so you will have to put it on repeat if you enjoy the track and want more of it. You can stream Meghan Trainor’s “I Love Me” on Spotify. We’ve included a link below.

Listen to “I Love Me” by Meghan Trainor and LunchMoney Lewis