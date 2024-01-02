Music: “Buy Love” by Future

Future has started 2017 with a bang. He released a new song at the end of 2016 and now he can promote his song into 2017. This new song is titled “Buy Love” and it could be the song that Future released only for the new year celebrations. But it could also be the song that would make it to his upcoming album. As of now, no one knows anything for sure about this song. Only Future could tell about this song.

This new song sounds as if it was based totally on the music-box. The lyrics are good. “We don’t show no sympathy, I want you spiritually, but I need you most mentally’, sings Future about the women. He goes on to talk how women and money are connected to each other, making it impossible for the true love to find a way.

The good news is that Future didn’t release the audio only but he also premiered a music video to give something exciting to his fans to end their year. The music video is directed by Aaron Klisman and it was premiered on the internet. It’s a VHS style video that you are bound to fall in love with. Watch the music video and listen to “Buy Love” below.

Watch “Buy Love” Music Video by Future