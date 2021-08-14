Music: “Break The Law” by Mac Miller

Mac Miller hasn’t taken long to come back with yet another new track this month. He just loves making new music and this is evident now. Only 10 days after premiering the lead single “100 Grandkids” from his upcoming album, Mac Miller has released a new song titled “Break The Law”, which is track #10 on the album. His album will hit stores on September 18. The single “Break The Law” was released through iTunes. With “Breaking The Law” released, we now have two songs from Mac Miller’s upcoming studio album.

Mac Miller has done a good job in “Breaking the Law” as far as vocals are concerned. The good thing is that he is able to convince his pals to “break the law” but don’t take this serious. This is just a song and you should never actually break the law even if someone with vocal qualities as convincing as Mac Miller. Just listen to the track and enjoy it without getting into the trouble. Listen to the song below and let your comments.

Listen to “Break The Law” by Mac Miller – Full Audio