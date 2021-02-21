There is no stopping for ZAYN. After giving us his sophomore album this year earlier, he continues to bless us with collaborations. This one “Flames” is yet another collaboration from the hit-maker. This time he has enrolled R3HAB & Jungleboi for this soaring new anthem.

The track begins with handclaps and keys and slowly builds as it progresses towards its powerful chorus. The chorus is especially beautiful as Zayn’s voice becomes so magically when it soars over the production.

“You better run from me. You better hit the road, you better up and leave. Don’t get too close,” the song opens by throwing a warning and you immediately know it’s going to be something special. After the initial warnings, the song finally declares the ultimate price for getting too close – ‘I take your soul.’ It’s a beautiful anthem and it will definitely become one of the highlights of this year for the crooner. Listen to “Flames” below and you will have everything good to say about it.

Listen To “Flames” By ZAYN Featuring R3HAB & JUNGLEBOI