Nas – ‘Life Is Good’ – a quick review

Nas – Life Is Good

Nas seems to be everywhere at the minute. The cynics among us might put the aggressive marketing of his forthcoming album Life Is Good down to his need to pay those crippling alimony payments. Whether that’s true or not doesn’t really matter. What does matter is that it’s good to have Nas back and mixing it in a bloated, pop-centric hip-hop scene that is in desperate need of his unique talent.

So far, Nas has unveiled four tracks that will feature on Life Is Good – which you can listen to below to whet your appetite for the albums release later this month:



    […] Nas continued the buzz-building for his new album last night by releasing yet another track from Life Is Good. Listen to 'Cherry Wine', his posthumous duet with Amy Winehouse, […]

