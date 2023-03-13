Music Video Review: “Walk It Talk It” by Migos and Drake

Migos have premiered an old-school music video for their latest single “Walk It Talk It”. The single features Drake and so does the music video. You will see Drake in a funny wig, something you may have never seen on him before, in this music video. Isn’t that awesome?

Migos have Drake on the song and they have enrolled him for the music video as well. That’s an indicator of a ‘hit’. The video is already getting a lot of ‘love’ from the fans who are absolutely in love how Drake looks in that wig. I’m really excited that this video came out and we got to have some laugh.

If you are thinking that’s the only amazing thing about this visual, you are wrong. Migos also enrolled the legendary actor Jamie Foxx for this video. It’s a short cameo but still we get to see him in this video and that’s just awesome.

The music video came out on YouTube on Monday. Ever since, it has become a kind of an obsession, gathering over 3 million reviews already.

“Walk It Talk It” is the next single from Migos “Culture II” album. The music video for this single revives “Soul Train” – the classical TV show that rocked the world in its days. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Walk It Talk It” By Migos featuring Drake and Jamie Foxx