Music Video Review: “17” By Julia Michaels

Julia Michaels has given us a splendid visual of her latest track “17” and it’s everything we ever wanted. This dreamy clip clearly indicates that Julia Michaels is trying her best to make “Inner Monologue Part 2” a visual album. She earlier released the video for “Body” and now for “17.”

The dreamy has colors of warmth. It’s about evoking the emotions that Julia talked about in the song. When she hits the chorus, “So can we stay in this dream like we are 17? Makin’ love and gettin’ high,” you knew Julia can do wonder with the visual because there is so much scope for her. And without ever disappointing us, that’s exactly what she did. The music video a cloudy dreamscape and it happens literally in the video when Julia enters a door. You can watch the music video below.

Watch “17” By Julia Michaels