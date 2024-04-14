Muse reveal plans to start recording new album in May

Following their triumphant gig at Coachella this weekend, Muse have revealed they are planning to hit the studio in May to begin work on their new album – the follow-up to 2012’s The 2nd Law.

Speaking to US radio station KROQ at the California festival, drummer Dominic Howard said:

We’re going to start this year… (Coachella) is our last two gigs, then we’re completely done for touring this album. We’re going to go back in May and start working on some new stuff, so I think we’ll start making it this year.

He went on to suggest the new album, which will be the bands seventh studio album, could even be out in 2014, saying:

If we can get something out this year, that would be great, but definitely next year.

Watch the full interview with KROQ below:

During their show at Coachella, Muse paid tribute to late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain by covering ‘Lithium’. Watch their cover version below: