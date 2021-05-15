Most streamed songs of 2011 revealed…

Remember when iTunes and then music streaming started to get really popular a few years ago, and everyone was saying how this ‘internet thing’ would totally dismantle the music industry and lead to lots of old classic songs and unknown artists hitting the charts?

Well, for the first time ever, The Official Charts Company has revealed the songs that were streamed online in the UK the most last year and, surprise surprise, it’s full of the usual uninspiring, major label drivel that clogs up the charts and radio playlists. Check this out for a depressing top 10:

1 ROLLING IN THE DEEP – ADELE

2 GRENADE – BRUNO MARS

3 PRICE TAG – JESSIE J FT BOB

4 S&M – RIHANNA

5 THE A TEAM – ED SHEERAN

6 DO IT LIKE A DUDE – JESSIE J

7 MAKE YOU FEEL MY LOVE – ADELE

8 WHAT’S MY NAME – RIHANNA FT DRAKE

9 ONLY GIRL (IN THE WORLD) – RIHANNA

10 PARTY ROCK ANTHEM – LMFAO/LAUREN BENNETT/GOONROCK





So much for online streaming creating a bit more of a level playing field! It’s just as hard for new bands and artists to breakthrough as it ever was – probably even more so these days.

The chart was compiled using streaming services like Spotify, Deezer, We7 and Napster – taking into account both subscription and ad funded streams.

What do you think of the music streaming chart – is it representative of your streaming habits? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below…