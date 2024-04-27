Single review: MNEK – ‘Every Little Word’

‘Every Little Word’ from Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, better known as MNEK, has guested on several other songs recently but here is his first major solo offering and it’s a mixed bag.

I love the electronic vibes that have shades of classic Daft Punk, the Beastie Boys breakdown and the funky retro RnB styles, but I’m not a big fan of the awkward pitch shifts in the chorus that give me the musical equivalence of sea sickness. Plus the expletives that top and tail the record and land in the middle feel unnecessary for an otherwise funky, enjoyable piece. (6.5/10)

Buy: Every Little Word [Explicit]

