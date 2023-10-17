MIA ‘Matangi’ track ‘Y.A.L.A.’ and reveals album tracklist

Forget YOLO and all the existential tension it causes, MIA is here with a much more Zen version: ‘Y.A.L.A.’ – You Always Live Again.

It’s the name of a new track from her upcoming Matangi album, which is set for release on 5 November – barring any more label trouble, that is!

‘Y.A.L.A.’ will be released as a single on 22 October, but you can stream a quick preview of it below:

As well as releasing the ‘Y.A.L.A.’ preview, MIA has also confirmed the tracklisting for Matangi:

Matangi Tracklist:

01. Karmageddon

02. MATANGI

03. Only 1 U

04. Warriors

05. Come Walk With Me

06. aTENTion

07. Exodus

08. Bad Girls

09. Boom Skit

10. Double Bubble Trouble

11. Y.a.l.a

12. Bring The Noize

13. Lights

14. Know It Ain’t Right

15. Sexodus