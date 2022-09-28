Mariah Carey Song Titled, “GTFO”. Premiere:

The American Singer, “Mariah Carey” brings you a new song, “GTFO(Get The Fuck Out)”. This is her first release after the 2017’s single, “I Don’t” which featured “YG”.

Mariah is to release her 15th music album but unfortunately she has not released any official date for the release of the album. But one thing is for sure this new song, “GTFO” will be included in her upcoming album and she also has announced to release another new single titled, “With You” on October 5th which will also be included in the album.This Lp is her first Album release in the last 4 years.

Coming to the song, It is a lovely ballad. Mariah kills it with her vocals. The visuals to the song, “GTFO” are also released and OMG! Mariah looks sutnning. I am watching it over and over.

Watch the Video To Mariah’s New Song, “GTFO”:



One last, The upcoming album will be released via Mariah’s own record label, “Butterfly MC Records”. She launched Butterfly Mc Records last year which is a joint partnership with “Epic Records”.