Little Mix’s “Shout Out To My Ex” Topped the UK Singles Chart

Remember we covered Little Mix’s new song “Shout Out To My Ex” here? It’s just a few days since the release, and guess what! It’s the official UK Charts No 1 track.

“Shout Out to My EX” was released on October 16th, 2015, and it was announced to have debuted at the top of UK Singles chart on October 21st, 2016.

It’s the 4th track so far by the adorable beauties and definitely another historic chapter added to their career.

The previous three tracks are:

Cannonball – 2011

Wings – 2012

Black Magic – 2015

95,000 downloads/streams in the first week of “Shout Out to My Ex” release were enough to debut at No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart.

The video is captured for their first reaction after knowing they rocked the UK charts. Maybe, one of the crew members shot the video and it’s amazing how Leigh-Anne Pinnock reacted.

She was jumping with joy! So adorable! Then she rushes to another room to inform the other band members. Hugging and shouting with joy! That’s what you are going to see in the video.

It’s a celebrating moment for the girls and we wish them best of luck. Hope to receive more of such boastful tracks.

Watch The Video

Ahhhhh!!! Us when we heard we were #1 on the UK @officialcharts! 😭😂❤️💃🙌 #ShoutOutToMyEx THANK YOUUUU! 😘 the girls x pic.twitter.com/YBPoaLz0N1 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) October 21, 2016