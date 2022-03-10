Little Boots mixtape released online…

Electro-pop starlet Little Boots has released a new mixtape online. Called Into The Future, the mixtape includes electro reworkings of Kylie Minogue’s ‘Slow’ and Azari & III’s ‘Reckless With Your Love’.

Into The Future, which can be heard in full below, is Little Boots’ third foray into the world of mixtapes after previous efforts Skull Of Dreams and Shake Until Your Heart Breaks.

Little Boots, real name Victoria Hesketh, is currently preparing for the release of her second album – the follow-up to 2009 debut LP ‘Hands’ – which she has previously described as ‘raw’ and ‘spooky’.

Into The Future mixtape: