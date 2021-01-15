Listen to “King’s Dead” by Jay rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Black – The New ‘Black Panther’ Song

“King’s Dead” is the official new song for the upcoming “Black Panther” movie. It’s a star-studded track where you will listen to Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Black.

It’s a banger that’s definitely going to set new standards for other bangers to follow.

Jay Rock had made a great move to enroll Future, James Black, and Kendrick Lamar for his new song “King’s Dead”. It’s the official 2nd single from “Black Panther”. The movie will hit the theaters tomorrow. The fans will have to wait a little longer for the soundtrack to be released. It will hit the stores on February 9th.

This 4-minute long song is produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Teddy Walton. The song has two parts. In the first part of the song, everyone except Kendrick Lamar deliver the verses while in the second part, it’s only Kendrick Lamar who blows minds with his exceptional rapping talent. I’m sure you don’t want to miss this new single so give it a listen below.

Listen to “King’s Dead” by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Black