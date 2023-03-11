Listen to Gwen Stefani’s Song “Misery” – Full Audio

Gwen Stefani has premiered a new song titled “Misery” to his global fans. This new single from her upcoming solo album that will be available in stores on March 18th. If you pre-order this album now, you will get the single for free. You can also stream it free below.

Steam “Misery” by Gwen Stefani

Misery is co-written by Justin Tranter who also wrote Justin Bieber’s “Sorry”. It’s produced by J.R Rotem. Although this single is available free on pre-order, it doesn’t mean it’s a regular album track. It’s definitely more than that. It was once a second single to be premiered from Gwen’s album until her label had a last-minute change of plans.

The single has a happy theme as Gwen Stefani revealed earlier in an interview. It sounds great and it’s definitely worth a single status and we’re sure her label will release it as third single when the time is right.

“Misery” by Gwen Stefani