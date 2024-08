Sounds like Welsh rock trio The Joy Formidable are going a bit intense and atmospheric for the upcoming follow-up to their acclaimed, and riff-heavy, debut album The Big Roar.

Watch the video for the new track ‘Wolf’s Law’ here:



Although it is not scheduled to appear on the new album, which strangely will be called ‘Wolf’s Law’, the song does hint at a slightly new approach for the band.

To download the song, head over to The Joy Formidable’s website and sign-up to their newsletter.