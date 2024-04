Anticipation is gradually building for Queens Of The Stone Age’s new album …Like Clockwork, and this evening the lead single ‘My God Is The Sun’ got its premiere on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show.

Unsurprisingly, the track is a beast – check it out below and let me know what you think of it in the comments.

…Like Clockwork is out on 25 June and will feature guest appearances from Alex Turner, Elton John, Mark Lanegan, Trent Reznor and Dave Grohl.