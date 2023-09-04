Listen to Newly Charting Single Dance on my Own by M.O

Watch out for the new single Dance on my Own by M.O. New in the British top fifty this week is Dance on my Own, a lady-power single from the hot pop trio M.O. Frankee, Nadine, and Allie, who make up the R&B group, are fresh off their summer tour supporting the biggest girl band Little Mix and working their way into our collective musical conciousness with this post-summer jam, which you can stream below.

Featuring samples from Flowers (an eighties hit you’ll call up from the depth of your memory banks as soon as the song kicks in), it’s carefully produced, with each woman getting her chance to display formidable vocal talent. British R&B has a tendency of sliding into the cheesy or insincere category pretty quickly, but M.O have focused this effort on transatlantic beats, a hooky chorus, and a slick video to great effect. If you need any more convincing, this group covered Boy is Mine- and did justice to it. That’s the level of talent that we’re talking here. Sharp, laden with attitude, and with endless Autumn replay value, Dance on my Own could still stand to be the (sleeper) hit of the summer.

It’s already racked up over half a million hits on youtube, so let some brawny British R&B rule your midweek.

Watch Dance on my Own by M.O. Video