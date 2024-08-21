Listen: MIA reveals new track ‘UNBREAK my Mixtape’

With her new album Matangi being constantly delayed (it’s now slated for a 5 November release), MIA has moved to keep fans appeased by releasing a new track.

Called ‘UNBREAK my Mixtape’, the new track is a love-song of sorts and acts like a mixtape within a song – so there’s lots of samples including Blur’s ‘Tender’, a Karen Dalton track and even a bit of ‘Wishing On A Star’. Obviously this makes it a bit disjointed, but it starts to make sense after a few listens. Check it out below:

No word whether ‘UNBREAK my Mixtape’ will be on Matangi, the samples used may make that unlikely but we’ll find out soon enough. Let me know what you think of the new track in the comments below.