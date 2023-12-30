Listen: Lorde – ‘No Better’

‘Hot-right-now’ New Zealand songstress Lorde could have probably picked a better day to unleash surprise new material upon the world – Beyonce’s got that pretty much sewn up at the minute!

‘No Better’ is an off-shoot from Lorde’s studio sessions for her debut album Pure Heroine, but don’t let that put you off as it sounds good enough to have been included on her album of the year contender (although I’m still struggling to get past the fact that she just sounds like Lana Del Rey’s little sister).

Listen to ‘No Better’ below: