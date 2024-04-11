Listen: Jay Z – ‘Open Letter’

Jay Z has been taking some stick recently, what with his controversial jaunt to Cuba and some business with his Brooklyn Nets NBA team, and in true hip-hop fashion he’s responded with a brilliant ‘Open Letter’ to his critics. In it, he rails against his critics with some great lines: “Wanna give me jail time and a fine? / Fine, then let me commit a real crime / I might buy a kilo for Chief Keef / Out of spite I just might flood these streets”

Judging by the subject matter, ‘Open Letter’ was obviously recorded quite quickly – which makes the slick production (courtesy of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz) and Jay’s flow even more impressive.

Listen to it here:

