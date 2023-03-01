Listen: February 2014 new music playlist

Two new tracks from the Klaxons, a new one from Gruff Rhys, the return of both Howling Bells and Little Dragon, killer remixes from Four Tet, Kanye West, Mssing No and brand new tracks from exciting up-and-comers like JUNGLE, Circa Waves, Hockeysmith and more. It’s safe to say February was a pretty awesome month in terms of great new music.

Below I’ve put together the cream of the February crop into a handy playlist – which you can also find on the All-Noise Soundcloud page. Check it out and let me know what you think…

Here’s the full tracklist:

01. Gruff Rhys – ‘American Interior‘

02. Hockeysmith – ‘But Blood’

03. Beyonce feat. Jay Z & Kanye West – ‘Drunk In Love’ (remix)

04. Klaxons – ‘There Is No Other Time‘

05. Jagwar Ma – ‘Uncertainty’ (Mssing No remix)

06. Imagine Dragons – ‘Radioactive’ (ft. Kendrick Lamar)

07. Indiana – ‘Solo Dancing’

08. Sundara Karma – ‘Cold Heaven’

09. Royal Blood – ‘Little Monster’

10. Damon Albarn – ‘Everyday Robots’ (Richard’s Robotic Reduction)

11. Circa Waves – ‘Stuck In My Teeth’

12. Hood Internet – ‘R U Nosetalgic’ (Pusha T & Kendrick Lamar x ASTR)

13. Klaxons – ‘Children Of The Sun‘

14. Temples – ‘Mesmerise’ (The Time and Space Machine remix)

15. MO – ‘Say You’ll Be There’

16. Little Dragon – ‘Klapp Klapp’

17. Four Tet – ‘Burn’ (Ellie Goulding remix)

18. Howling Bells – ‘Slowburn’

19. Jungle – ‘Busy Earnin‘