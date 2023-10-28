Listen: Disclosure Track ‘Apollo’

Disclosure have just released a brand new track called ‘Apollo’ – their first new material since the release of Mercury Prize-nominated debut album Settle.

The timing of the surprise release could be seen as an attempt to boost their exposure before the Mercury Prize ceremony this Wednesday, or as an attempt to deflect attention from it – all depends on how cynical you are really.

‘Apollo’ is an intense and brooding house track that is slightly at odds with the lighter fare on Settle, and was released with little fanfare on the brotherly duos Facebook page:

Here’s the full stream of ‘Apollo’: