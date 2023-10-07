Listen: Damon Albarn unveils previously unreleased Gorillaz track ‘Whirlwind’

While sitting in for Dermot O’Leary on Radio 2 this Saturday, Damon Albarn put together a pretty brilliant radio show which included interviews with Luther/The Wire star Idris Elba, The Clash’s Paul Simonon and errr, Ken Dodd.

In amongst all the great guests and spot-on music choices was a brand new Gorillaz track called ‘Whirlwind’ which was recorded during the sessions for the cartoon band’s third studio album Plastic Beach. Obviously it never made the cut, but Damon chose to air the 90-second instrumental track as it features the Syrian National Orchestra in Damascus – some of whom Damon has lost touch with since the troubles in Syria began – and he dedicated it to the country’s wellbeing.

Listen to ‘Whirlwind’:



If you missed Damon’s stint as a BBC DJ, then you can stream the entire show over at the BBC site.