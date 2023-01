I first featured Cheatahs back in November, when they released their double-A side single ‘Cut The Grass / Kenworth‘.

They’re now prepping their first album, which is due out in February on Wichita Recordings, and have revealed a brand new track from it called ‘Get Tight’.

Similar to ‘Cut The Grass’ and ‘Kenworth’, ‘Get Tight’ is a satisfyingly heavy and intense shoegaze-influenced number – looks like Cheatahs could well sneak a big debut album under the radar this year.

Listen to ‘Get Tight’: