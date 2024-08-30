Listen: August new music playlist

With a couple of New Music Roundup’s and plenty of new single streams hitting the web, August has been another great month for new music. I’ve crammed the pick of the new music featured on All-Noise this month into the below playlist, so kick back and enjoy all the best new tunes we’ve been listening to this month.

August new music playlist tracklist

01. BANKS – ‘Waiting Game’

02. NO CEREMONY/// – ‘FEELSOLOW’ (Kikis Balearic Mix)

03. Goldfrapp – ‘Drew’

04. Society ’14 Hours’

05. Cage The Elephant – ‘Come A Little Closer’

06. Yuck – ‘Middle Sea’

07. The Weeknd – ‘Live For’ (feat. Drake)

08. Splashh – ‘Somethings Here’

09. MIA – ‘Unbreak My Mixtape’

10. Ghost Beach – ‘Moon Over Japan’

11. FMLYBND – ‘Electricity’

12. Sundara Karma – ‘Freshbloom’

13. Los Porcos – ‘Sunshine’

14. Tears For Fears – ‘Ready To Start’ (Arcade Fire cover)

15. London Grammar – ‘Interlude’

16. Death Grips – ‘Birds’