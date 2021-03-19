Lennon Stella Premieres a New Song, “BITCH (takes one to know one)”. Stream Here:

The Canadian singer and songwriter, “Lennon Stella” has shared new song titled, “BITCH (takes one to know one)”. It was premiered via Spotify.

This new song is her first official music release after her debut EP, “Love, me” which was premiered last year.

BITCH (takes one to know one) comes with a groovy production. Lennon’s magical vocals added to the beauty of the song making it worthy of your stream.

Listen to Lennon Stella’s new song, “BITCH(takes one to know one)”:

The Nashville based singer talked to the media about the song and said, “The idea of a guy calling a girl a bitch – she just stands up for herself and says, ‘You’re being a little bitch.’ The idea of calling a boy a bitch back, it’s a little bit of a girl power thing, and being able to stand up for yourself, and say it back”.