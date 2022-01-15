Lauren Jauregui Delivers a Song, “More Than That”. Stream Below:

The American singer, songwriter and the former Fifth Harmony member, “Lauren Michelle Jauregui Morgado” aka, “Lauren Jauregui” has shared a new song titled, “More Than That”. It his her second single release as a solo artist, following up to her debut single, “Expectations”.

This new song, “More Than That” was premiered on Spotify. Moreover, the American singer also performed the song at the, “MTV’s Plus 1 The Vote’ Election Party”.

Well, More Than That comes with a perfect production featuring pop-urban beat. Lauren’s Heart taking breathy vocals took this sing to next level. You are going to be obsessed with this such a lovely song. Everything about this song is so good.

Listen to the Lauren Jauregui’s new song, “More Than That”:

I think this new song, “More Than That” will definitely bring something on the charts for the American singer. If you ask me, this song really deserves to be a hit.

Lauren wrote this song a couple of years ago. Don’t you think that she took too long to share this song? Let us know.