Laura Marling announces new album and streams new track ‘Where Can I Go?’

Laura Marling has today announced her fourth album will be released on 27 May.
Following in the footsteps of all her other six syllable titled albums, the new LP is called Once I Was An Eagle and will be released on Ribbon Music with the above Bat For Lashes style cover.
As well as announcing the album, Marling has also released the track ‘Where Can I Go?’ – which is a typically beguiling and floaty affair. Listen to it below:
Once I Was An Eagle tracklist
01. Take The Night Off
02. I Was An Eagle
03. You Know
04. Breathe
05. Master Hunter
06. Little Love Caster
07. Devil’s Resting Place
08. Interlude
09. Undine
10. Where Can I Go?
11. Once
12. Pray For Me
13. When Were You Happy? (And How Long Has That Been)
14. Love Be Brave
15. Little Bird
16. Saved These Words