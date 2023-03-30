Single review: Klaxons – ‘There Is No Other Time’

The first cut from the band’s third album Love Frequency, ‘There Is No Other Time’ is a surprising change of direction, possibly down to their work with Gorgon City on this piece.

There’s certainly a more dance focussed feeling to it and it just about skates around familiar territory to deliver something that’s both poppy and funky whilst retaining a certain catchiness.

It’s certainly more commercial than their more famous early material and perhaps lacks a distinctiveness because of it, but it’s pretty nifty.

(6.5/10)

Buy: There Is No Other Time

Love Frequency is due out on 2 June and features production from LCD Soundsytem’s James Murphy, Erol Alkan and Tom Rowlands from The Chemical Brothers as well as Gorgon City.

‘There Is No Other Time’ is part of a AA-side release along with ‘Children Of The Sun‘, which you can hear below: