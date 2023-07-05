Kasabian announce warm up gigs

Leicester band Kasabian have announced two new gigs as they warm up for their headlining slot at this years V Festival.

On August 17 the rockers will be play the Belfast Belsonic before hitting London’s O2 Brixton Academy on August 19. Tickets for both warm-up shows will go on sale this Friday (July 9).

Kasabian will be headlining the V bill on Saturday August 21 at the Weston Park site, before closing the Hylands Park site the following day. They will share a star-studded bill with Faithless, Doves, The Prodigy and Kings of Leon.

The bands third album, ‘West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum’, was released to critical acclaim last summer, reaching number one in the album charts. It was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, won ‘Best Album’ at the Q Awards and led to Kasabian being namd ‘Best Group’ at this years Brit Awards.

As well as continuing to tour, the band are currently recording their new album – which is scheduled for release later this year.