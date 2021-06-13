Jonas Brothers Collaborating With Sebastian Yatra For “Runaway”

The Jonas Brothers are on fire this year. They dropped an amazing pop album – arguably one of their best so far – and that’s not even the end of things to come this year. Now Joe, Nick and Kevin have announced to collaborate with Sebastian Yatra for his star-studded ‘Runaway.’

The collaboration will also feature Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee in addition to the Jonas trio. We hope this track will come out soon and we won’t have to wait long as Yatra has plans to release the track on 21st of this month.

This upcoming track ‘Runaway’ is a bilingual track. Jonas Brothers will sing in Spanish language and it will be their first time doing that.

Sebastian started the track a couple of years back, as he explained in an interview. However, he didn’t originally decide to bring in star collaborators but it was planned after he had created the song. Joe Jonas was the first one to hop on and then Daddy Yankee also wanted to collaborate. Later, Nick and Kevin also got involved. The good news: they’ve already filmed the music video so you’d be getting it along with the song release. As of now, you can see the cover art above and wait for a few days before you can finally listen to this track.