Single Review: John Martin – ‘Anywhere For You’

“I am titanium….” Oh sorry, wrong song. But Martin’s soaring dance-ballad ‘Anywhere For You’ certainly has shades of that Guetta song in its verses, though thankfully the chorus treads its own path even if it quickly grabs the expected moments in a club song from the speeding up drum path to the breakout dance section.

It’s a very familiar sounding song if you even dabble in the world of club music but there’s something about Martin’s voice that lifts it up a notch and gives more of a reason to keep listening.

For what it lacks in originality and imagination, and vocals that are quite Calvin Harris, it makes up in strength in holding a club song together with some above-average lyrics.

(6.5/10)

Buy: Anywhere For You