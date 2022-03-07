Listen: James Blake’s song ‘Digital Lion’

The steady drip of new James Blake material continued today with not one but two new tracks from his upcoming second album Overgrown.

The first new song to find its way onto the internet was a ‘dub’ version of album track ‘Voyeur’. But as this was ripped straight from the radio, it didn’t take long for those pesky ‘powers that be’ to issue takedown notices and get the thing pulled. So we’ll have to wait for a proper version of that for now. (UPDATE – there’s a version of it at the bottom!)

‘Digital Lion’, however, is an official release on Blake’s labels Soundcloud account – so we can listen to it to our hearts content. Check it out:

‘Digital Lion’ is James Blake’s collaboration with production legend Brian Eno, whose fingerprints are all over the moody textures of the track. With this and first single ‘Retrograde’, Blake’s new album is shaping up to be pretty brilliant!

Overgrown is out on 8 April.

UPDATE – listen to the dub version of ‘Voyeur’:





