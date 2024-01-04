Jack White hints at new album coming soon

A new Jack White solo album features pretty highly in my most anticipated albums of 2014 list, and today comes news that suggests we could see a new solo album from The White Stripes man soon.

In a web-chat with fans the singer revealed he is putting the finishing touches to two new albums this month, one of them being his own. You can see a screen-grab of the chat here.

It’s already common knowledge that one of White’s over projects The Dead Weather are not scheduled to release a new album until 2015 – although new singles are expected at some point this year to lead up to the albums release – so it would seem the odds are in favour of White releasing a follow-up to Blunderbuss in 2014.

In other Jack White news, it was announced today that the next recordings to be made available through his Third Man Records Vault series will be rarities taken from The White Stripes’ Elephant sessions. The package will include ‘Seven Nation Army’, which features a cover Brendan Benson’s ‘Good To Me’ as a B-side, ‘I Just Don’t Know What To DO With Myself’ which has a cover of ‘Who’s To Say’ by Blanche on the B-side, ‘The Hardest Button To Button’ (B-side: ‘St. Ides Of March’ by Soledad Brothers) and finally ‘There’s No Home For You Here’, which includes a live studio medley of ‘I Fought Piranhas’ and ‘Let’s Build A Home’.

The Third Man Vault is a subscription service, so those that are signed up get first dibs on releases. The deadline for these new releases is 31 January, so sign up here if you’re interested.