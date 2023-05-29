Introducing – STILLS

STILLS are an electronica duo from Kent – formed in 2011 and have recently being picked up by BBC Introducing.
Dark Emotional Electronica – with sultry vocals, STILLS release their debut EP this summer after signing with District 6 music.
Check out their track 1KX which has been recently played by Gary Crowley,
Various festivals over the summer include opening for Bastille and Aluna George at STANDON CALLING
Check out our profile page here: http://all-noise.co.uk/stills/
David Brayan(2013-06-07 - 5:57 am)
