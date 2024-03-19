Watch: Glasvegas – ‘I’d Rather Be Dead (Than Be With You)’ video

Glasvegas have just released the video for their new single ‘I’d Rather Be Dead (Than Be With You)’ – the first single from their upcoming third album Later… When The TV Turns To Static.

As you can probably guess from the title, the single is a pretty heavy and mournful affair – singer James Allen says it’s about “fury… rejection… when the world tries to steal some role in your life you need to guard it like a tornado”.

Watch the video here:

‘I’d Rather Be Dead (Than Be With You)’ will be released via Glasvegas’ own label Go Wow Records.