Glasvegas reveal December UK tour dates

Scottish rockers Glasvegas have announced a surprise December UK tour.

The Glaswegians are currently busy working in the studio on the follow up to their second album – but have obviously decided to hit the road and clear their heads a bit!

As you can see from the above image taken from the bands website, they are referring to the tour as ‘The Crying Onion Tour’ for some reason…

Here’s the dates in full:

02 Dec – Manchester O2 Academy
03 Dec – Newcastle O2 Academy
05 Dec – Inverness Ironworks
06 Dec – Aberdeen Garage
08 Dec – Glasgow Garage
09 Dec – Dundee Fat Sam’s
10 Dec – Dumfries The Venue

Tickets go on sale this Friday (5 October) at 10am. Although the bands website is saying they are available on pre-sale tomorrow (3 October) at 10am – which I presume you have to sign up to their mailing list for.

