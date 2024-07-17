Frank Turner tickets on sale tomorrow at 9am – buy them here

As reported earlier in the week, Frank Turner has announced a string of UK dates this September.
The punk-folk troubadour will play a total of 15 dates – and tickets for all of them go on sale tomorrow (Friday 18 July) at 9am.
[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for Frank Turner’s UK tour from Ticketmaster here[/box]
Here’s the full dates:
SEPTEMBER
11 – Norwich UEA
12 – Leicester De Montfort Hall
13 – Salisbury City Hall
15 – St Albans Arena
16 – Cambridge Corn Exchange
18 – Northampton Roadmender
19 – Bath Pavillion
20 – Yeovil Westlands
22 – Exeter Lemon Grove
24 – Hartlepool Borough Hall
25 – Dunfermline Alhambra
26 – Warrington Parr Hall
27 – Hull City Hall
28 – Wakefield Unity Works
30 – Oxford Town Hall
Frank Turner tickets – prices and limits
Tickets for all the shows, whether Seated or Standing will be priced at £24.75.
There is a strict limit of eight tickets per person/per card, and most of the gigs are for over 14’s – although it’s worth checking with the individual venue to make sure.
The new tour follows a successful summer for Frank Turner, which has seen him play numerous festivals including Sonisphere last weekend, as well as release a new hard rock album with his metal band Mongol Horde.
Turner has also been busy working on his next album, which is expected to be released soon – so we can expect him to air some new material during his tour in September.
